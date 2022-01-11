Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Over 8000 PGT, TGT and PRT vacancies, find out how to get a job

Highlights Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.

There are greater than 8000 vacancies in lots of of faculties throughout the nation.

The check will happen on 19 and 20 February 2022.

Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Army Welfare Schooling Society (AWES) has printed the Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification. On-line purposes are invited to fill greater than 8000 vacancies in PGT, TGT and PRT posts. and eligible candidates can register for the ‘On-line Screening Take a look at’ by visiting the official web site of AWES at awesindia.com.



Registration for the web screening check has began from January 07, as per the notification of Army Public School Teacher Job 2022. Candidates who need to seem on this recruitment drive (Army Public School Teacher Jobs) can apply until January 28, 2022. You possibly can see the notification and vital info of Shikshak Bharti (Shikshak Bharati 2022) beneath.

Test out the vital dates of AWES Teacher Recruitment 2022 right here

On-line Screening Take a look at (OST) Registration begins – 07 January 2022

Final date of registration – 28 January 2022

AWES OST Examination Date nineteenth and twentieth February 2022

When will the ticket be issued – 10 February 2022

Find out when the examination might be held – 28 February 2022

Are you able to apply? Know the academic {qualifications}

PGT – Candidate ought to have handed B.Ed and ought to have at the least 50% marks in publish graduate diploma with associated topic.

TGT – Should have Bachelor Diploma and BEd with at the least 50% marks from a acknowledged College or Establishment.

PRT – B.Ed / two yr diploma diploma and diploma with minimal 50% marks.

Age restrict for Army Public School trainer job

Freshers shouldn’t be over 40 years of age. The utmost age restrict for candidates with instructing expertise will be up to 57 years. Please learn the directions beneath fastidiously for extra particulars.

Tons of of navy faculties throughout the nation might be recruited

AWES is conducting OST for recruitment of Major Educated Lecturers (PRT), Educated Graduate Lecturers (TGT) and Put up Graduate Lecturers (PGT) in 137 Army Public Colleges (APS) positioned in numerous camps and navy stations throughout the nation. About 8700 lecturers might be recruited in these faculties. Candidates from any affected space due to covid restrictions can attend the AI ​​Proctord check from house.

Army Public School Recruitment Choice Course of

Collection of eligible candidates might be primarily based on three phases. The primary on-line screening check, interview and analysis of instructing abilities. Click on right here to learn about Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Examination Sample and syllabus-

