Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Over 8000 PGT, TGT and PRT vacancies, find out how to get a job

Highlights Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.

There are more than 8000 vacancies in hundreds of schools across the country.

The test will take place on 19 and 20 February 2022.

Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has published the Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification. Online applications are invited to fill more than 8000 vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the ‘Online Screening Test’ by visiting the official website of AWES at awesindia.com.



Registration for the online screening test has started from January 07, as per the notification of Army Public School Teacher Job 2022. Candidates who want to appear in this recruitment drive (Army Public School Teacher Jobs) can apply till January 28, 2022. You can see the notification and important information of Teacher Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati 2022) below.

Check out the important dates of AWES Teacher Recruitment 2022 here

Online Screening Test (OST) Registration begins – 07 January 2022

Last date of registration – 28 January 2022

AWES OST Exam Date 19th and 20th February 2022

When will the ticket be issued – 10 February 2022

Find out when the exam will be held – 28 February 2022

Can you apply? Know the educational qualifications

PGT – Candidate should have passed B.Ed and should have at least 50 percent marks in post graduate degree with related subject.

TGT – Must have Bachelor Degree and B.Ed with at least 50% marks from a recognized University or Institution.

PRT – B.Ed / two year diploma degree and degree with minimum 50% marks.

Age limit for Army Public School teacher job

Freshers should not be over 40 years of age. The maximum age limit for candidates with teaching experience can be up to 57 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Hundreds of Army schools across the country will be recruited

AWES is conducting OST for recruitment of Primary Trained Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various camps and military stations across the country. About 8700 teachers will be recruited in these schools. Candidates from any affected area due to covid restrictions can attend the AI ​​Proctord test from home.

Army Public School Recruitment Selection Process

Selection of eligible applicants will be based on three stages. The first online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills. Click here to know about Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam Pattern and syllabus-

Army Public School Recruitment 2022 Notification

Online Screening Test 2022 Notification

Official website