Army recovered bodies of two more soldiers, terrorists killed two more people, on the other hand, Geelani’s grandson terminates

The army on Saturday recovered the bodies of two army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, after 48 hours. Both were missing after an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday evening. The army had launched a big search operation in the area to find them. They were identified as Naik Harendra Singh and Subedar Ajay Singh.

After the discovery of two bodies, the number of soldiers killed in the encounter so far has gone up to 9. An official said that he was not able to contact the JCO since Thursday. The operation was carried out in Narkhas area of ​​Mendhar sector on Saturday morning. Keep in mind that there was an encounter with terrorists in this area. On October 11, there was an encounter between the army and the terrorists in Poonch. During the search, the bodies of 5 jawans were recovered on the very first day itself. Four days later, two soldiers were martyred in the second encounter in this area itself.

On the other hand, two terrorists were killed by security forces in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The terrorists have been identified as Umar Mustaq and Bashir. Both were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to the police, one of these terrorists was involved in the killing of two policemen in Srinagar. Police say that 13 terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still on. Search is on for two terrorists.

Terrorists once again killed outside civilians in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Terrorists shot a hawker from Bihar in Idgah area of ​​Srinagar. The name of the person killed was Arvind Kumar Sah. He was a resident of Banka district of Bihar and used to sell pani puri. In the second incident, terrorists shot dead a person named Sagir Ahmed in Pulwama on Saturday itself. Sagir, a resident of UP, used to work as a carpenter. Terrorists have killed 8 civilians in Kashmir since October 2.

The services of Anees-ul-Islam, grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, have been terminated by the government. He was working as Research Officer at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center. Action was taken against him under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. Anees is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Funtoosh. Anees was appointed Research Officer at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in 2016.