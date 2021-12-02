Arnab Goswami Facebook Live After Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh suspended

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. On Singh’s suspension, Republic Media Network’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, while doing a Facebook Live, called it a victory of truth over falsehood. During this, while sharing his old experiences, he said that I still remember that morning when I was being taken from Alibaug beating Dhanoja, he (Parambir Singh) was having a lot of fun on that day. Goswami said that I am remembering many things, Goswami said in his familiar style ‘Truth may disturb but can never be defeated’.

Arnab Goswami said that it was a tough fight of the last 13 months, which was not for the individual but for the people of India. During this, he targeted the Lutyens media and said that the media of Delhi thought that a media network which has become the voice of the people of the country, would join hands with a policeman to suppress it and conspire to shut down this network. Will give Here he also mentioned a Bollywood actor, although he did not take the name but said that a Bollywood actor used to go to his television program and say that do not ask questions on big drug people or else I will close the channel.

Senior journalist Arnab Goswami while showing the letter of suspension said that today everyone should realize that no one can get out by managing the system. He said that about a year ago today, when we raised many questions about Sushant, we were threatened with closure of the channel, saying that if we do not demand forgiveness from us, then I will sue you under any law of British era. Arnab appeared very emotional during this. Let us inform that in a criminal case, Arnab was arrested by the Mumbai Police at the behest of Parambir. Since then he along with Parambir has been an attacker on a section of the media.

For your information, let us tell you that disciplinary action has been initiated against Parambir Singh for “certain irregularities and lapses”. According to the information received, Singh did not appear in the last 6 months after being appointed as the Maharashtra Home Guard chief. He told that he was given leave till August 29 on health grounds, but even after that he did not join duty.

Parambir Singh had leveled allegations of corruption and abuse of official position against the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh in March, when he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner following the Antilia explosive material incident. He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officials to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, however, denied the allegation. The commission probing the allegations had directed Singh to appear before him to record his statement, but the IPS officer had appeared before it only last month.