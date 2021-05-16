Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena go for a bike ride to Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach

He has made bicycle using with mates and household an integral a part of his every day train routine in latest years.

And on Saturday Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up along with his son Joseph Baena for a ride via the streets of Los Angeles to the Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, simply over a block away from the Pacific Ocean.

The Terminator star, 73, saved it sporty in black sweatpants, a blue ‘Arnold traditional’ tee along with his likeness on the entrance of it, and black sneakers.

Bonding time: Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, was joined by his son Joseph Baena, 23, for his close to every day bike ride in Los Angeles on Saturday

The previous governor of California wore a brilliant inexperienced puffer jacket for the ride, and then pulled it off and tied it round his waist when her arrived on the famed health club with Joseph.

Baena, 23, got here ready for a exercise in black shorts, a matching t-shirt, and black-and-white Vans sneakers.

After their bike rides, the duo usually get in a good exercise at Gold’s Gym.

Lengthy and winding street: The daddy-son duo made their approach via the streets of Venice seashore en route to the famed Gold’s Gym, which is nearly a block from the Pacific Ocean

By the afternoon, Baena took to Instagram to share a few pictures taken on the set of a new movie he is engaged on.

‘Having a nice time on set of “Bully Excessive,”‘ he wrote in the caption of the photograph displaying him in entrance of the digital camera with a couple of younger feminine actors enjoying college students.

‘Lastly know what it is like to be a personal faculty child,’ he joked.

Baena was born in October of 1997 as the results of an extramarital affair between Arnold and his household’s former housekeeper Mildred Patricia.

On the time, Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, whom he would find yourself separating and divorcing from after his secret affair was made public.

Following in father’s footsteps: By Saturday afternoon, Baena took to Instagram to share a few pictures taken on the set of the upcoming movie Bully Excessive

Recreation time: The aspiring actor additionally requested his 296,000 Instagram followers and followers if they might guess what character he is enjoying in Bully Excessive

In an unique interview with DailyMailTV in February, the California native revealed he’ll formally comply with in his dad’s footsteps along with his first film position in upcoming sci-fi comedy The Chariot.

Throughout the dialog he dished on how he is been making an attempt to duck the fixed comparisons along with his well-known father,

‘I am following my father’s footsteps as a result of I am doing my very own factor,’ Baena defined. ‘I am pursuing performing as a result of I would like to pursue performing. So actually the strain is simply from myself.’

Pumping up: Baena capped off his Saturday with a night exercise

The California native has been chronicling his physique transformation in latest years by posting pictures and movies taken in the health club on social media

It seems the aspiring actor is retaining his choices open when it comes to his profession. Earlier this month, Baena shared that he is ‘tremendous excited to begin a new profession in residential actual property.’

‘Not your common realtor!’ he started in the caption of a photograph displaying his standing out entrance of a house for sale.

‘Wanting ahead to rising and studying from my superb workforce @aria_properties, however extra so trying ahead to placing you guys in a new house! I will be based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you happen to’re shopping for, promoting or need assistance shoot me a DM. Your assist means the world-tag somebody who wants a house.’