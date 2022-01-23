Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA
Written by admin
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘high quality’ following four-car crash in LA

People Schwarzenegger 01616.jpg

LOS ANGELES — A spokesman mentioned Arnold Schwarzenegger was high quality after being concerned in a automobile crash that despatched a girl to the hospital with minor accidents.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was amongst 4 autos concerned in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood part of Los Angeles.

A girl was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police mentioned in a press release.

The assertion from the LAPD mentioned neither alcohol or medication are suspected as an element in this collision, however didn’t point out the reason for the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed on the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell mentioned Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 The Gadget Clock Instances, LLC.


#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #high quality #fourcar #crash

READ Also  Salman Khan Accepted To Try Delaying Shoot Of Andaz Apna Apna - 'I wanted to deliberately delay the shoot of the film, got my hair cut', Salman Khan himself revealed this

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts