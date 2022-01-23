Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘high quality’ following four-car crash in LA





LOS ANGELES — A spokesman mentioned Arnold Schwarzenegger was high quality after being concerned in a automobile crash that despatched a girl to the hospital with minor accidents.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was amongst 4 autos concerned in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood part of Los Angeles.

A girl was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police mentioned in a press release.

The assertion from the LAPD mentioned neither alcohol or medication are suspected as an element in this collision, however didn’t point out the reason for the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed on the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell mentioned Saturday.