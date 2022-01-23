Arnold Schwarzenegger In Car Crash, At Least One Injured



Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV rolled over a crimson Toyota Prius, and the feminine driver of that automotive was injured, police stated. The SUV continued to roll right into a second automotive, a Porsche. A complete of 4 vehicles had been concerned within the crash, officers stated.

The Prius driver suffered minor accidents and was taken to a close-by hospital by ambulance, in accordance with the Occasions.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. native time.

The crash occurred shortly after Schwarzenegger left his close by residence. TMZ famous that he was photographed on the scene with long-time pal and “Physique By Jake” coach Jake Steinfeld.

Particulars of what might have induced the crash weren’t instantly revealed. Nobody was arrested.

“Neither alcohol or medication are suspected as an element on this collision,” stated an LAPD assertion. “All events remained at scene.”

KTLA-TV captured overhead video of the crash scene, which is proven within the video clip up high.

This can be a growing story. Please examine again for updates.

