Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident



Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday, Fox Information Digital can verify.

“There was a four-vehicle site visitors accident on Sundown and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One car on high of one other,” Los Angeles Police Division Officer Drake Madison advised Fox Information Digital on Friday.” Madison stated that “one feminine was transported to an area hospital with an abrasion.”

The 74-year-old actor was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a pink Prius, in response to TMZ.

The black Yukon SUV began to roll and finally landed on high of the Prius. It continued to roll right into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger is okay, however the driver of the Prius sustained accidents through the crash. The actor’s “solely concern” is the injured girl, a consultant for Schwarzenegger advised Fox Information Digital.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S SON JOSEPH BAENA SAYS THEIR RELATIONSHIP ‘TOOK A LITTLE WHILE’ BEFORE THEY GOT CLOSE

An eyewitness advised TMZ that the collision was so loopy that it seemed prefer it was a stunt made for a film.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schwarzenegger’s buddy Jake Steinfeld was reportedly additionally in the car on the time of the collision, in response to TMZ.

Representatives for Steinfeld didn’t instantly reply to Fox Information Digital’s request for remark.

Steinfeld has been a longtime buddy of Schwarzenegger. He served because the chairman of the Governor’s Council on Bodily Health whereas the actor was governor of California.