Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in Los Angeles multi-vehicle car accident



LOS ANGELES — Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Los Angeles with a consultant telling Individuals journal that he wasn’t damage.”He’s positive, his solely concern proper now’s for the lady who was injured,” the consultant stated.

The crash occurred round 4:35 p.m. PT on West Sundown Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Division stated in a information launch.”As West L.A. Space officers arrived at scene, it was decided that 4 automobiles had been involved,” police stated.

One lady was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head, LAPD stated.

“Neither alcohol or medicine are suspected as an element in this collision. All events remained at scene,” the LAPD stated. CNN has reached out to Schwarzenegger’s representatives for remark.

Schwarzenegger, 74, ran for governor as a Republican and received in 2003, ousting Democrat Gov. Grey Davis.

The actor-turned-politician, the newest GOP member to guide the state, was re-elected as governor in 2006 and left workplace in 2011. He was the one particular person in California historical past to win a gubernatorial race in a recall election.

The Austrian-born film star moved in 1968 to the US the place he thrived as a bodybuilder and an actor, successful Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.He additionally landed the lead roles in movies “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Terminator,” and “Complete Recall.”

After he left the federal government, the actor nonetheless spoke concerning the political local weather, expressing grave concern over the rebel on the US Capitol and partisanship.

“I am nervous about each events. Each events want to come back collectively and work collectively since you can not have simply run the nation on 50% of the brainpower. You want 100% of the brainpower,” he stated.

