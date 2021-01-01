Entertainment

Arpita Khan Bappa Decoration: Nice decoration in Arpita Khan’s house on Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita brings an idol of Lord Ganesha to her house every year on Ganesh Chaturthi and she celebrates it grandly. This year too, he welcomed Bappa to his home. Although Ganapati immersed himself after a day and a half of worship, now the pictures of the interior decoration of her house have come to the fore.

The manner in which Arpita decorated Ganpati Bappa with blue flowers is amazing. People are also liking this amazing decoration made for Bappa on social media.

Yesterday evening, a video of Ganpati’s immersion surfaced, in which Arpita was seen holding a small idol of Bappa in her hand, while Sohail, Ayush Sharma and others were seen walking behind a large idol.


Salman Khan, who was a loud part of the festivities every time, could not attend the festivities at home this time. In fact, this time Salman is abroad for the shooting of his film ‘Tiger 3’. However, the rest of the family celebrated the festival with as much fanfare as ever.


