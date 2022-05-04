Arpita Khan Eid Bash inside pics – Salman Karisma share a moment | Selected pictures of Arpita Khan Eid party

starlight

In this Eid party of Arpita Khan, the stars spread their charm. Jacqueline Fernandez Jahan appeared in an off white outfit. On the other hand, TV queen Ekta Kapoor also appeared in a beautiful white dress. While Pulkit Samrat arrived at the party with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Sinha was seen with Huma Qureshi, the co-star of her upcoming film XXL.

stop the rumors

For a long time, the news of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s breakup was being heard loudly but at Arpita Khan’s party, Sidharth and Kiara came together and appeared together.

Kangana is shocked

The most amazing sight of this party was Kangana Ranaut joining this party. Kangana Ranaut not only attended this party but she also gave fiercely pictures to the media.

Salman with Karisma Kapoor

These pictures of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan from the party are becoming quite viral. In this picture, Salman and Karisma are seen busy in talking. Significantly, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been one of the most hit couples of the 90s. The two have worked together in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Chal Mere Bhai.

beautiful couple

At the same time, beautiful couples also made four moons in this party. While Riteish Deshmukh – Genelia D’Souza looked the cutest as ever, Ranveer Singh was trolled by the fans for the style outfits among them.

