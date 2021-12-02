Arpita Khan reaction over is Salman Khan invited for Katrina Kaif vicky kaushal wedding | Will Salman Khan attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding? Sister Arpita Khan’s reaction came out!

News oi-Varsha Rani

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in constant discussion these days about the news of their marriage. There are reports that both are going to get married this month. There are also constant reports on the guest list of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. It is not possible that Katrina Kaif’s marriage and Salman Khan’s name should not be revealed.

It is constantly being said that Salman Khan will not go to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s wedding. At the same time, some news also came that an official invitation has been sent by Katrina to Salman Khan’s family. Now Salman Khan’s sister and Aayush Sharma’s wife Arpita Khan has reacted to these reports.

Speculation is rife about Katrina sending a formal invitation to Salman Khan’s family. At the same time, some people also said that Salman’s sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan will attend the Agnihotri wedding.

Now according to media reports, Arpita has said about Katrina Kaif’s wedding invitation that “we have not received any invitation for marriage.”

According to other reports, Nan, a close aide of Salman Khan’s family, has also said that “No invitation has been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita received any wedding invitation from Katrina. There are reports that they are getting married. Joining in is false.” However, so far no official statement has come out from anyone on such news.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 12:56 [IST]