Arraignment held for NY man charged with trafficking marijuana in Granby





GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New York is scheduled to be arraigned in Japanese Hampshire District Courtroom in Belchertown Thursday morning after police uncovered a big marijuana develop operation in Granby.

Police Chief Kevin O’Grady advised 22News, native officers and the FBI executed a search warrant at 276 Amherst Road round 10:45 Wednesday morning. Inside the house, police reportedly discovered almost 1,396 marijuana crops being cultivated for sale, weighing roughly 1,400 kilos.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Haolin Yu of Brooklyn, New York with trafficking marijuana, 100 kilos or extra, lower than 2,000 kilos, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.





Police had shut down Amherst Road through the preliminary investigation however highway has since reopened.