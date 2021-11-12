Arrest Kangana Ranaut: Nawab Malik says Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri after Freedom Row | ‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ – Nawab Mallik said on the statement that begging for freedom – take back the Padma Shri
React on Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement
At the same time, in the midst of the NCB Aryan Khan controversy, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has also reacted to the controversial statement of Kangana Ranaut. It seems that Kangana Ranaut had taken a heavy dose of hashish before making such a statement, he added.
Padma Shri award should be withdrawn
NCP leader Nawab Malik said that he strongly condemns this statement of Kangana Ranaut. Who insulted the freedom fighters. The Center should arrest Kangana Ranaut and take back the Padma Shri award from her.
Controversial statement of Kangana Ranaut
Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut had said in a conversation with a TV channel that the year 1947 was not independence but begging. Independence came in the year 2014. When Narendra Modi’s government came to power. This controversial statement of Kangana Ranaut was fiercely opposed by the opposition parties and called anti-national.
