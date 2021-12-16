Arrest made in 2019 shooting of trucker in Rockingham





ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police have arrested a Florida man in connection with the fatal shooting of a truck driver in Rockingham more than two years ago. Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44.

Pennsylvania man arrested, charged over 2014 Sullivan County decapitation



Fonseca-Rivera of Boston worked for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts. His body was found behind the wheel of a produce truck along Vermont Route 103 on Nov. 1, 2019. Police said he was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries. He had been shot in the head and neck.

Police used surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs, and other information to determine that Piri, who was living in Connecticut at the time, was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera before the shooting occurred. The two men did not know each other, police said.

Peace activist and families of gun violence victims talk change and healing



Sheriff’s deputies from Collier County, Florida, assisted Vermont State Police detectives in arresting Piri on Thursday, December 16.