Arrest Made In Killing Of Elizabeth Howell, SUNY Potsdam Student From Putnam County – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a tragedy in upstate New York over the weekend involving a college student from Putnam County.

Police said Elizabeth Howell was shot and killed just off the SUNY Potsdam campus on Friday night.

NYPD Investigating At Least 6 Separate Stabbings In Subway System Since Friday

Police have charged 31-year-old Michael Snow in her death.

U.S. Has Intel That Russian Commanders Have Orders To Proceed With Ukraine Invasion

Howell, from Patterson, was a senior and cellist in the school’s symphony orchestra.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive, but police said the suspect was not connected to the college.

As Tensions Simmer In Eastern Europe, NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Holding Out Hope War Will Be Avoided

His car was allegedly caught on camera near the scene of the shooting.