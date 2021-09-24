Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundry days after Gabby Petito’s body was found
A federal arrest warrant was revoked in Wyoming on Thursday for Brian Laundry, the elusive fiancée of Gabby Pettito, charged with debit card fraud after authorities identified her as a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Ms. I continued the search for him. Petito.
The single-count indictment, which was filed Wednesday in US District Court in Cheyenne, Va., charged Mr. Laundry with a single felony late last month of using an unauthorized access device related to a Capital One Bank debit card. Officials did not say whether the debit card belonged to Ms. Petito.
Federal prosecutors made the move as the search for Mr Laundry, 23, continued at a Florida nature reserve, where his parents said they believed he had gone.
Ms Pettito’s remains were discovered on Sunday on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, two months after the couple embarked on a cross-country adventure, heavily documenting their journey on social media. On Tuesday, the FBI ruled on the death of 22-year-old Ms. Petito, a homicide. The specific cause of death is pending final autopsy results.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundry, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of the murder of Ms. Petito,” said Michael Schneider, of the FBI’s field office in Denver. Special Agent in charge. , said in a statement on Thursday.
Agent Schneider said: “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundry’s role in this case or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.” “No information is too small or irrelevant to support our efforts in this investigation.”
Mr Laundry’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday night.
The charges against Mr Laundry are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Federal prosecutors also filed a motion seeking pre-trial detention of Mr. Laundry, saying he poses a flight risk and will attempt to obstruct justice.
Ms Petito went on a cross-country adventure in July with Mr Laundry in a white Ford van and was reported missing by her parents on September 11, according to police.
Ten days earlier, Mr. Laundry returned home in North Port, Fla., where he lived with his parents and Ms. Petito in the white van the couple used for the trip and was registered with Ms. Petito.
Mr Laundry’s parents said last week that they had not seen their son in days, police have said.
Maria Kramer And Michael Levenson Contributed reporting.
