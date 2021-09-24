Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundry days after Gabby Petito’s body was found

A federal arrest warrant was revoked in Wyoming on Thursday for Brian Laundry, the elusive fiancée of Gabby Pettito, charged with debit card fraud after authorities identified her as a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Ms. I continued the search for him. Petito.

The single-count indictment, which was filed Wednesday in US District Court in Cheyenne, Va., charged Mr. Laundry with a single felony late last month of using an unauthorized access device related to a Capital One Bank debit card. Officials did not say whether the debit card belonged to Ms. Petito.

Federal prosecutors made the move as the search for Mr Laundry, 23, continued at a Florida nature reserve, where his parents said they believed he had gone.