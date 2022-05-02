Arrest warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer in murder suspect’s escape



An arrest warrant has been issued for a missing Alabama correctional officer who is now believed to have assisted in the custody of a murder suspect held in prison four days ago, authorities confirmed Monday.

At a press conference, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for 56-year-old Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White for allegedly allowing or facilitating a first-degree escape.

“We know he took part – now whether he did it on purpose or under duress, he was threatened in some way to take part in this escape, not really sure,” he told reporters on Monday. “But we know for sure that he did participate.”

Singleton said investigators have obtained a new video showing the patrol car where white and captive Casey White left the detention center Friday morning.

The video shows a patrol car stopping at a corner just eight minutes after being released from prison, indicating that they had never been to court before leaving the car in a nearby parking lot. Singleton said investigators are working to verify various tips on what type of vehicle the pair are thought to have switched to. The sheriff said investigators in his office were working to determine if there had been any previous relationship.

“For those of us who have worked with Vicky White over the years, this is not the Vicky White we know,” said Singleton. “He was an exemplary employee – the director of the prison told me it was a funeral on Friday night. The staff was just devastated that he was involved. And they are concerned for his safety as we are. ”

Vicky White, who has been with the department for 17 years, has spoken of retiring and moving to the beach for the past three years, Singleton said. Friday – the day he went missing – was supposed to be the last day of his job Although his retirement papers have not been filed with the state retirement system pending an exit interview with a staff manager, the sheriff said White may have gained some cash from a recent sale of his home.

Singleton revealed Monday that prisoner White was caught in a conspiracy to escape from Lauderdale County Jail in 2020 and was sent back to the state correctional department after receiving a jolt in his possession. He returned to prison on February 25, 2022, when he was due to return to state custody at the end of May to appear in court in the area.

“This is now a big case for the US Marshals Service, which triggers additional resources,” added US Marshal Marty Kelly for North Alabama on Monday.

White, 38, was awaiting trial in Lauderdale County Jail on two counts of capital murder in the September 2020 brutal stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, when she went missing on Friday. Authorities say White has pleaded guilty to murder before trial.

The fugitive captive, standing 6-foot-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, and described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, was already serving time for the 2015 crime that authorities said involved a home invasion, car jacking and involvement. . A police chase.

“This is a capital murder charge – the possibility of death, so he has nothing to lose. Because of his violent past, he is extremely dangerous,” Singelton said Monday. “There will be some law enforcement officers in this country or in this state who are going to meet this man. I can’t stress enough to our brothers and sisters in blue, don’t take any chances with this man.”

