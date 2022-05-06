Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signs 3-year contract extension



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Friday signed a three-year extension to stay with the Premier League club for the 2024-25 season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has put his side on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in five years. With four matches left, the North London club is in fourth place.

The 40-year-old Arteta was appointed to replace Unai Emery in December 2019 and his contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

“We want to take the club to the next level and really want to compete with the top teams,” Spaniard said in a statement. “To do that we have to play in the Champions League.

“To develop our team, to improve our players, to improve in all categories, to connect more with our fans, to improve the environment of the Emirates (stadium), to be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people. Will take the project to that level. “

Arsenal host Leeds on Sunday.

“Michael’s commitment and passion are clear to everyone,” Josh told Kroenke, who spoke on behalf of the family ownership group. “We are confident that he will bring us back to the competition for the top trophy of the game as we move forward.”

Arteta spent the last five years of his playing career at Arsenal before retiring in 2016. Prior to joining Arsenal, he was an assistant coach under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal have also announced that women’s team manager Jonas Ideval has signed an extension through the 2023-24 season.