Arshad Madani wants Taliban rules: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urges non-Muslims not to send girls to co-schools Send to educational schools: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind wants ‘Taliban regime’

When the doors are opened for girls in the country’s military schools, some religious organizations object to studying in their ‘co-ed’ schools as well. He seems to be advocating for the Taliban ‘method’ in the country. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Arshad Madani’s appeal on Monday showed a similar attitude.
Madani said – separate educational institutions should be set up
“Immorality and obscenity are not the teachings of any religion,” Madani said in a statement issued Monday after a meeting of the JUH executive. It has been condemned in every religion in the world, because there are things that spread abuse in the country. Therefore, we ask our non-Muslim brothers to refrain from co-educating their daughters to keep them away from immorality and abuse and to establish separate educational institutions for them.
The meeting of the executive committee discussed in detail the establishment of schools and colleges for boys and girls especially for girls, various educational institutions in a religious environment and ways to improve the society.
Madani said that in today’s situation, people need good madrassas and highly secular educational institutions, in which children can be given equal access to education. Muslims should equip their children with higher education at any cost. “We desperately need schools and colleges where our boys, especially girls, can pursue higher education without any hindrance or discrimination,” he said.
Did you forget Madani?
In Afghanistan, experts have strongly condemned the decision to separate girls from boys. The move was said to deprive girls of higher education. Such a move is unthinkable in India. The country already lacks quality schools and colleges. While appealing, Madani may have forgotten that this is not Afghanistan but India. Madani’s statement means whether obscenity is taught in co-educational institutions.
The doors of military schools are open
Addressing the nation on the 5th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement. He had said that girls in the country could now apply for admission in any military school. This means that the doors of all military schools in the country will now be open for them as well. The Prime Minister had said, ‘It is a matter of pride for the country, whether it is education or sports, board results or Olympic medals, our daughters are doing an unprecedented job today. Today, Indian girls are eager to take their place. I used to get messages from millions of girls that they too want to learn in military schools, the doors of military schools should be opened for them too.
