Arshad Nadeem Spear Dispute: Pakistani sprinter Arshad Nadeem broke his silence on the confusion over the spear, saying – people are unnecessarily exaggerating the matter – maybe it was his favorite and he wanted to throw it away; Neeraj Chopra says Arshad Nadeem on the spear

Highlights Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Arshad did a brilliant job for Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj won India’s first medal in the Olympic track and field

New Delhi

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has broken his silence over the chaos surrounding the 2020 javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. He said that taking a spear from Neeraj Chopra is not a big deal.

An interview with Neeraj Chopra went viral on social media in which he said that his spear was with Arshad Nadeem before the Olympic final. Both athletes reached the finals of the 2020 javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. Nadeem confirmed this in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News. He said that it was right for Neeraj to take a spear from him.

According to Arshad Nadeem, ‘It is possible that Neeraj had this favorite spear during practice and that is why he took this spear from me. This is a common thing during competitions.

Neeraj, however, further said that Arshad is a good player and taking inspiration from him will increase people’s attraction towards javelin throwing in Pakistan. Neeraj had said in a recent interview, ‘I was looking for my spear before the final started. I wasn’t getting it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem walking with my spear. I said to him, ‘Brother, this is my spear, give it to me. I want to throw it out. ‘Then he gave it back to me. That’s when you realized that I hurried my first throw.

In a video released on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Neeraj said he was saddened by the controversy over the use of his spear by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem during the Tokyo Olympics and urged him to “carry forward a dirty agenda”.

The 23-year-old Army javelin thrower, who helped India win its first Olympic medal in athletics (gold in Tokyo, Tokyo), said one should not use his name to create controversy.

