Arshad Warsi Beefed Up Look Transformation: Arshad Warsi shares beef-up look with John Cena for fans of his upcoming film

Actor Arshad Warsi has recently shared such a picture of his transformation on social media, which has blown the sensations of the fans. Fans say John Cena doesn’t have such a body. The real Arshad Warsi is currently busy preparing one of his films. Arshad Warsi has completely changed himself for this film.

Arshad Warsi has shared a collage of two pictures on his Instagram account. In one photo he is seen in a slender incarnation, while in the other he looks quite smart. Ranveer Singh along with the fans were amazed to see this beautiful scene of Arshad.



Ranveer Singh commented on this picture of Arshad, ‘Come on nuns get it. Arshad Warsi wrote in the caption with the photo shared, ‘There is still a long way to go. Coming in shape for my next project.



‘John Cena doesn’t have that body either, sir’

Fans never tire of praising Arshad’s transformation. One fan wrote, ‘Sir, John Cena doesn’t have such a body.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Where is the demon?’ At the same time, some fans are saying that this look of Arshad Warsi is for the second season of his web series ‘Asura’.



Arshad Warsi will appear in ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Arshad Warsi himself has not given any information about this new project. However, he had recently completed the shooting of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Bobby Deol, Prateek Babbar and Pankaj Tripathi. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on January 26, 2022.