Arshad Warsi Beefed Up Look Transformation: Arshad Warsi shares beef-up look with John Cena for fans of his upcoming film
Ranveer Singh commented on this picture of Arshad, ‘Come on nuns get it. Arshad Warsi wrote in the caption with the photo shared, ‘There is still a long way to go. Coming in shape for my next project.
‘John Cena doesn’t have that body either, sir’
Fans never tire of praising Arshad’s transformation. One fan wrote, ‘Sir, John Cena doesn’t have such a body.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Where is the demon?’ At the same time, some fans are saying that this look of Arshad Warsi is for the second season of his web series ‘Asura’.
Arshad Warsi will appear in ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Arshad Warsi himself has not given any information about this new project. However, he had recently completed the shooting of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Bobby Deol, Prateek Babbar and Pankaj Tripathi. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on January 26, 2022.
#Arshad #Warsi #Beefed #Transformation #Arshad #Warsi #shares #beefup #John #Cena #fans #upcoming #film
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.