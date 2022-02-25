Arshad Warsi posted such a meme on Russia and Ukraine war, trolled on social media! Arshad Warsi posted such a meme on Russia and Ukraine war, trolled on social media!

Fans’ Tweets

Trying to make fun of the war situation is a bit insensitive to my test, sir.

one person said

One person said, “I don’t think it’s time for a meme! The stakes are at stake,” while another wrote, “Brother, keep your war memories in your draft. No one is laughing.” After this Arshad Warsi had to delete that tweet.

workfront

Talking about the work front, Arshad Warsi is currently in discussion about superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey. He is playing a strong role in this film. Apart from this, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez are going to be seen in this film, Pankaj Tripathi is also playing strong characters.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has begun

Significantly, the war between Russia and Ukraine has started and it seems that the matter is going to get worse and the whole world is moving towards war. Big celebs are tweeting about this and they say that this war should not happen.