Arshi Khan fears family will cancel engagement: Arshi Khan fears family will cancel engagement with Afghan cricketer

Arshi Khan fears family will cancel engagement with Afghan cricketer
Grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan
Arshi further said, ‘My family has roots in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen just like my parents and grandparents. I am an Afghan Pathan and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal.
Arshi was seen in ‘Bigg Boss’
Let me tell you, Arshi was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and re-entered the show as a challenge in the 14th season. She has also appeared in many other reality shows and music videos. She also appeared in TV shows like ‘Savitri Devi College and Hospital’, ‘Wish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjavan’.
