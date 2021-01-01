Arshi Khan fears family will cancel engagement: Arshi Khan fears family will cancel engagement with Afghan cricketer

TV actress Arshi Khan has said that she was going to marry an Afghan cricketer chosen by her father for her. Now he fears that his family may annul the marriage because of the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan.

“I was going to have an engagement with an Afghan cricketer in October,” Arshi said. He was chosen by my father but we can end this relationship after the Taliban take over Afghanistan. About the arranged marriage, she said, ‘I was in touch with my fianc. He is the son of my father’s friend. We are talking and being like friends but now I am sure my parents will find an Indian partner for me.



Grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan

Arshi further said, ‘My family has roots in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen just like my parents and grandparents. I am an Afghan Pathan and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal.

Arshi was seen in ‘Bigg Boss’

Let me tell you, Arshi was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and re-entered the show as a challenge in the 14th season. She has also appeared in many other reality shows and music videos. She also appeared in TV shows like ‘Savitri Devi College and Hospital’, ‘Wish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjavan’.