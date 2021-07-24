Arshi Khan made a splash with the look of Punjabi song Book Likhda | Arshi Khan made a splash with the look of the song ‘Book Likhda’, fans said – ‘Barbie Doll’

New Delhi: Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, will be seen in the upcoming Punjabi song ‘Book Likhda’ sung by Shok-E. His first look has rocked social media.

Arshi is very excited

Arshi Khan says that, ‘I am excited to work in songs, nowadays people enjoy Punjabi songs not only here but also abroad. More songs are going to come soon after that. The actress recently did an image makeover.

Said this thing on your look

Talking about it, Arshi Khan says, ‘I have always enjoyed a simple look with a stylish look. But now the lockdown has helped me experiment with my look and I am really enjoying it. I feel like a princess and surely my audience will see my new look in this song.

Song will release on 5th August

Music of ‘Book Likhda’ is given by Zee Pro and lyrics are by Honey Kakovalia. This song is going to release on 5th August.

Arshi’s ‘Swayamvar’ will come soon

The actress, who has featured in television shows like “Savitri Devi College and Hospital”, “Vish” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, will soon start shooting for her upcoming reality television show “Swayamvar”, titled “Aayenge Tere Sajna”.

