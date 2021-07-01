Arshi Khan Show Her Nighties Collection in Dance Video | Arshi Khan did a bold dance in designer nighties, VIDEO VIRAL

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arshi Khan is very active on social media. She constantly keeps sharing videos and photos to entertain her fans. Now Arshi Khan has flaunted her collection of designer nighties while dancing to Badshah’s song ‘Pani Pani’.

show dance moves

In this video, Arshi Khan is seen in a very bold style. She is seen on the screen by changing her nightie in a few moments. He has surprised his fans by changing the nighty of 5 colors in the video. Watch this VIDEO…

people are praising

While sharing this video, he has written in the caption, ‘Oh my collection of nighties’. Now seeing this video, the fans are praising his collection. Let us tell you that most of the nighties in Arshi’s collection are highslits.

Remembering ‘Bigg Boss’

Remind that Arshi Khan is still remembered for her designer nighties worn in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. He had told in Bigg Boss, ‘My love for nighties is evergreen. There are more than 5000 nighties in my ward.

Salman was requested to find a groom

Let us tell you that recently Arshi Khan had requested Salman Khan to find a groom for herself, he had said this by sharing a video in the style of the bride. In this video, he also asked to get his Swayamvara done.

VIDEO

read also: Janhvi Kapoor pulls sister Khushi’s leg during workout, see this FUNNY VIDEO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to