Arshi Khan upset with Taliban: Afghan-born Arshi Khan says she is concerned about women in the county

Born in Afghanistan, Arshi Khan is upset with the Taliban regime these days. Arshi was born in Afghanistan and later shifted to India with her family. This time, Arshi cannot speak to her relatives and friends, as the country is under Taliban control.

Some glimpses of the horrific scene in Kabul after being captured by the Taliban are disturbing to people around the world. Heartbreaking videos from Kabul, Afghanistan, have been going viral since they fell into the hands of the Taliban. Thousands of people were seen at the airport, looking crazy just to get out of there. Some of the videos of the US Air Force plane that came to help the people there are disturbing. Some videos show people trying to escape from a plane at the risk of their lives, while a shocking video has surfaced in which people are seen falling from a flying plane. Arshi Khan has spoken to Spotboy.com after the situation in Afghanistan.





In this conversation, Arshi Khan has presented her problem. “I was born in Afghanistan and then came to India with my family,” Arshi said in the interview. I am now concerned about the women of the place where the Taliban rule.

He further said, ‘I am an Afghan cutter and these things scare me a lot and make my hair grow. I care about the female citizens there. I was born there and if I am one of them … only this fear makes me cry. I am very sad and can’t eat properly. People are praying for my family, help those people from above. ‘

Arshi said some of her relatives and friends are still there. Arshi said in the interview that now there is only some magic waiting.



The fear of the Taliban returning to Afghanistan seems very dangerous. Women are most at risk under the Taliban regime and that is why they are most feared. The Taliban are said to be abducting 12-year-old girls from their homes and sexually enslaving them. There are reports of women and girls being abducted from various cities in the country. Seeing women without burqas, Taliban fighters are shooting at them. In many areas, women are banned from leaving the home without a male partner.

