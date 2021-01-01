Arshi Khan upset with Taliban: Afghan-born Arshi Khan says she is concerned about women in the county
In this conversation, Arshi Khan has presented her problem. “I was born in Afghanistan and then came to India with my family,” Arshi said in the interview. I am now concerned about the women of the place where the Taliban rule.
He further said, ‘I am an Afghan cutter and these things scare me a lot and make my hair grow. I care about the female citizens there. I was born there and if I am one of them … only this fear makes me cry. I am very sad and can’t eat properly. People are praying for my family, help those people from above. ‘
Arshi said some of her relatives and friends are still there. Arshi said in the interview that now there is only some magic waiting.
The fear of the Taliban returning to Afghanistan seems very dangerous. Women are most at risk under the Taliban regime and that is why they are most feared. The Taliban are said to be abducting 12-year-old girls from their homes and sexually enslaving them. There are reports of women and girls being abducted from various cities in the country. Seeing women without burqas, Taliban fighters are shooting at them. In many areas, women are banned from leaving the home without a male partner.
#Arshi #Khan #upset #Taliban #Afghanborn #Arshi #Khan #concerned #women #county
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.