Arslan Goni revealed about his relationship with Sussanne Khan said do log ek sukhee jeevan jee rahe hain

Not too long ago, actor Arslan Goni has revealed about his relationship with Sussanne Khan. He informed in an interview that ‘it’s about two individuals, who’re dwelling a cheerful life’.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan stays within the headlines on social media for some motive or the opposite. Generally his glamorous pictures and his exercise movies are seen. Alongside with this, Suzanne can be in dialogue about her relationship with her roomy boyfriend Arslan Goni. Though each haven’t but disclosed their relationship to the world, however each are sometimes seen collectively.

The love between the 2 may also be seen by means of social media posts. Sussanne and Arslan Goni additionally go on holidays collectively and each had been seen collectively on birthday too. On the similar time, not too long ago Arslan Goni has disclosed about their relationship. He informed throughout an interview that it’s about two individuals, who’re dwelling a cheerful life.

Arslan Goni said on this interview that he usually hears about it from his associates and it’s about two people who find themselves dwelling a cheerful life collectively. Alternatively, on the matter of rumours, Arslan said that he ignores social media, however he additionally said that it is rather tough to get work in right now’s time with out the assistance of social media.

Recalling an incident throughout the identical time, he said, ‘By no means immediately informed something to me by any producer or director, however sure the supervisor said that ‘you shouldn’t publish a lot on social media’. On the similar time, he additionally suggested me that ‘you must publish extra, it’ll profit you’. Responding to which I said ‘I’m not within the enterprise of social media’.

Arslan Goni had earlier in an interview to ‘Bombay Occasions’, throughout which he said about his relationship with Sussanne Khan, ‘It is not uncommon for individuals to make enjoyable of social media. It was only a birthday get-together with our associates. I do each individual goes to the birthday events of his associates. Individuals’s job is to maintain speculating and we all know tips on how to deal with it.

Arslan had additional informed that ‘Suzanne and I are good associates. I met Suzanne at a standard buddy’s home solely. We additionally go for a stroll with the remainder of our associates. He’s a really good individual’.

Allow us to inform you that final month, Sussanne Khan shared a photograph collectively on Arslan’s birthday and wrote with him ‘Completely satisfied Completely satisfied Birthday. I want you a world that is filled with the belongings you deserve…you’re the most stunning power I’ve ever seen’. Whereas commenting on this publish of Suzanne, Arslan wrote ‘Love you, thanks very a lot…. You’re wonderful’.