Arson Charges in Queensland Quarantine Hotel Fire

A woman set fire to a separate hotel in Queensland, Australia, under a bed in her room, prompting police to evacuate 163 occupants of the building, police said.

Police on Sunday charged a 31-year-old woman with arson with her two children at a Pacific hotel in the town of Cairns.

A fire broke out in a woman’s room on the top floor of a hotel in the far north of Queensland around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. They then spread to neighboring rooms.

The hotel was quickly evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Acting Chief Superintendent of Queensland Police Chris Hodgman said Sunday afternoon. But he said the hotel had suffered “significant damage” and residents needed to be relocated to another isolation facility.