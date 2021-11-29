Arson Charges in Queensland Quarantine Hotel Fire
A woman set fire to a separate hotel in Queensland, Australia, under a bed in her room, prompting police to evacuate 163 occupants of the building, police said.
Police on Sunday charged a 31-year-old woman with arson with her two children at a Pacific hotel in the town of Cairns.
A fire broke out in a woman’s room on the top floor of a hotel in the far north of Queensland around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. They then spread to neighboring rooms.
The hotel was quickly evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Acting Chief Superintendent of Queensland Police Chris Hodgman said Sunday afternoon. But he said the hotel had suffered “significant damage” and residents needed to be relocated to another isolation facility.
Photos and videos posted on social media show flames and thick smoke billowing from two rooms on the 11th floor of the hotel.
She had two children with whom she was occupying the room He said he was being cared for by the police for a few days after returning from another state in the country.
Authorities charged the woman with arson and intentional damage to another. She was expected to appear in local court on Monday.
Anyone coming to Queensland from another state or from abroad must be excluded for 14 days, depending on the state’s contagious disease restrictions. Home quarantine can be done for those whose home meets the government standards around ventilation, but those who are not quarantined in the designated hotel should pay the bill themselves.
The incident took place during a protest march against the outbreak around Australia. On Saturday, police estimated that 20,000 people took to the streets of Melbourne to protest the state government’s plan to introduce a bill that would increase the power to impose restrictions on epidemics. Last weekend, thousands of people in the country’s state capitals rallied against vaccination requirements and coronavirus restrictions.
On Monday, Australia reported a third case of the Omicron coronavirus type among travelers from South Africa isolated in Uttar Pradesh. Two cases were found among isolated passengers in New South Wales on Sunday.
