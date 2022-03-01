Art Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired



Art Brills is out as the offensive coordinator of the Grumbling State, less than a week after the humiliating former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired.

He has been a pariah in Brills College football since 2016, when Baylor fired him and his staff after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against players.

In a statement Monday, Brills told Grambling: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University. Unfortunately, I think my continued presence will create confusion for you and your team, which is the last thing I want.” My deepest respect (to) the university and your players. “

ESPN first reported that Brills would not be coaching at Grumbling. It was not immediately clear if Grumbling had asked Brills to resign or whether the coach had done so on his own.

The luggage in the vicinity of Brills was well-known, but that didn’t stop Grambling coach Hugh Jackson from hiring him last week. Brills, 66, coached briefly in Italy and then at a high school in Mount Vernon, Texas when he was fired from Baylor.

Grumbling’s decision received new attention on Monday when the Hugh Jackson Foundation’s three-day-old social media statement gained traction. It was the latest in a flurry of criticism over the past five days for North Louisiana’s prominent HBCU.

The statement – which was confirmed by Kimberly Demart, executive director of the foundation – said: “We believe that through the hiring of Coach Brills and the well-developed programs in our place, this hire will help teach others the importance of education. How to prevent abuse. Knowing, accurate reporting, providing adequate resources to victims and building strong law enforcement partnerships within the community. “

DeMart said Jackson was traveling Monday and was unavailable for comment.

Former grambling quarterback Doug Williams – who became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl with Washington in 1988 – was one of many who expressed dissatisfaction with the school’s decision. The NFL executive, along with Washington commanders, said the foundation’s statement did not influence his views.

“I don’t know what you got out of this statement,” Williams told the AP on Monday. “I don’t think anything needs to be added. Everyone knows what I think about it. I’m not going to change.”

In the Baylor case, the NCAA Violation Panel stated that the Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of the kind of behavior an individual should respond to in this case. Completely failed to meet this standard. “

Baylor paid more than 15 million after dismissing Brills. He later admitted his mistake and apologized for “some bad things” that happened in his custody.

This is the first time since 2016 that no coach has tried to recruit Brills. Southern Miss Coach Jay Hopson tried to hire Brills in 2019 as the program’s offensive coordinator, although the university administration eventually vetoed Hopson’s wishes.

Brilles was considered one of the top offensive coaches in the country when he led Baylor from 2008-15, leading the program to a 65-37 record. His spread crime regularly puts the Bears in the AP Top 25 and the program had four 10-win seasons in the five years between 2011-15.

Jackson is the former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.