Sports

Art Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Art Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired
Written by admin
Art Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Art Brills is out as the offensive coordinator of the Grumbling State, less than a week after the humiliating former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired.

He has been a pariah in Brills College football since 2016, when Baylor fired him and his staff after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against players.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

In a statement Monday, Brills told Grambling: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University. Unfortunately, I think my continued presence will create confusion for you and your team, which is the last thing I want.” My deepest respect (to) the university and your players. “

ESPN first reported that Brills would not be coaching at Grumbling. It was not immediately clear if Grumbling had asked Brills to resign or whether the coach had done so on his own.

The luggage in the vicinity of Brills was well-known, but that didn’t stop Grambling coach Hugh Jackson from hiring him last week. Brills, 66, coached briefly in Italy and then at a high school in Mount Vernon, Texas when he was fired from Baylor.

Art Brills, head coach of Baylor University, reacted against the University of Oklahoma in the first half of their NCAA Big 12 football match on November 19, 2011 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, USA. REUTERS / MIC STONE / FILE PHOTO - TM3EC620ZKW01

Art Brills, head coach of Baylor University, reacted against the University of Oklahoma in the first half of their NCAA Big 12 football match on November 19, 2011 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, USA. REUTERS / MIC STONE / FILE PHOTO – TM3EC620ZKW01

READ Also  New Zealand v Bangladesh: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs: BANvNZ: New Zealand come back from victory, fourth match of T20 series to be played on 8th

Grumbling’s decision received new attention on Monday when the Hugh Jackson Foundation’s three-day-old social media statement gained traction. It was the latest in a flurry of criticism over the past five days for North Louisiana’s prominent HBCU.

The statement – which was confirmed by Kimberly Demart, executive director of the foundation – said: “We believe that through the hiring of Coach Brills and the well-developed programs in our place, this hire will help teach others the importance of education. How to prevent abuse. Knowing, accurate reporting, providing adequate resources to victims and building strong law enforcement partnerships within the community. “

DeMart said Jackson was traveling Monday and was unavailable for comment.

Former grambling quarterback Doug Williams – who became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl with Washington in 1988 – was one of many who expressed dissatisfaction with the school’s decision. The NFL executive, along with Washington commanders, said the foundation’s statement did not influence his views.

“I don’t know what you got out of this statement,” Williams told the AP on Monday. “I don’t think anything needs to be added. Everyone knows what I think about it. I’m not going to change.”

In the Baylor case, the NCAA Violation Panel stated that the Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of the kind of behavior an individual should respond to in this case. Completely failed to meet this standard. “

Baylor paid more than 15 million after dismissing Brills. He later admitted his mistake and apologized for “some bad things” that happened in his custody.

READ Also  Rangers may forever regret not signing 4-goal ace, he could've replaced Stewart - opinion

This is the first time since 2016 that no coach has tried to recruit Brills. Southern Miss Coach Jay Hopson tried to hire Brills in 2019 as the program’s offensive coordinator, although the university administration eventually vetoed Hopson’s wishes.

Brilles was considered one of the top offensive coaches in the country when he led Baylor from 2008-15, leading the program to a 65-37 record. His spread crime regularly puts the Bears in the AP Top 25 and the program had four 10-win seasons in the five years between 2011-15.

Jackson is the former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.

#Art #Briles #Grambling #week #hired

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Texans' Deshaun Watson has interest from multiple teams: report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment