Artemi Panarin, Frank Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins in Game 2



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York coach Gerard Gallant was confident the Rangers would return from a hard-fought defeat in the marathon series opener and they did just that.

Artemi Panarin and Frank Bhatrano each scored one goal and two assists, and the Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night to reach the top of the seven-round series.

Chris Kraider, Andrew Cope and Ryan Strom scored for New York. Eger Shesterkin saved 39 in two nights after stopping 79 shots at a triple-overtime rate in Game 1.

“It’s an 82-game regular season and we’ve done it all in a regular season,” Gallant said. “We’ve got a talented hockey club and we’re a good team when we want to play really good hockey, sound hockey.”

Sidney Crossby had one goal and one assist and Jake Gwenzel also scored for the Penguins. Louis Dominguez started the second overtime of Game 1 with a replacement for the injured Casey Dismith, ending with 34 saves.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said: “It’s a tough game, we can take a lot of positive steps. “When we were in our last zone I thought we were defending hard. We had some looks in the offensive zone. In one case we have to improve and get better is the special team, both sides.”

Game 3 Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

After 40 minutes, as the Rangers took a 3-2 lead, the Penguins became stronger in the third period with the first nine shots on goal. Shesterkin stopped them all.

Panarin extended the lead to 4-2 when his centralized pass from outside the goal line deflected Penguin defender Mike Mathison and Domingo at 8:02.

“It was for (Jacob) Truber, I was trying to get a pass from him,” Panarin said through a translator. “It hits the opponent’s skate.”

Vyatrano gave the Rangers a three-goal lead when he surrounded Matheson in the right circle, skated and beat Dominguez inside the right post at 9:49.

“Definitely a good show today, a good first step in the right direction,” says Panarin. “We will accelerate from here.

After a collision with Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter, Shesterkin lay on the ice for a few minutes as the goalkeeper tried to return to position behind the net with about two minutes left.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead in a power play early in the second period when Adam Fox’s slap through traffic was deflected to the front of the storm at 2:59.

A few minutes later, the penguins had a strange-man crowd but Brian Rust fired a wide shot from the edge boards and the crossbow’s sharp-angle effort from the left side of the rebound was sidelined by Shesterkin. It’s got a crowd in Madison Square Garden, roaring from Storm’s goal, “I-go! I-go!” The slogan is broken.

Kraider pushed the Rangers lead to 3-1 when he outscored Frank Bhatrano’s point shot Domingo in the second match of the series at 7:54.

Crosby Rust’s backhander rebounded from the middle to 1:26 to 1:26 to the left as he pulled the Penguins into one.

“You two don’t want to get off, we’ve done it a few times now.” Dr. Crossby. “It’s not something we want to practice. We got late and at the start of the third we had some really good chances and didn’t convert, and they got a bounce. That’s what came down to it.”

The Rangers beat the Penguins 14-11 in a quick and physical first round.

Cop got the Rangers first on the scoreboard as he got a pass from Panarin and scored from the inside edge of the right circle at 6:50. This was his second goal in the series.

Gwenzel overtook Shesterkin at 8:52, hitting Marcus Peterson’s shot from the rebound and tying it with the third in the series.

“Every time we’ve seen it gain momentum, we’ve got it back and we can’t keep up,” Gallant said. “We need to play better, stronger hockey in the D zone.”

Milestone

Gwenzel scored the next goal of his 29th career, the third highest goal since 2017 with Brad Merchand of Boston. Only Tampa Bay’s Braden Point (37) and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (30) have scored more goals. … Crossby’s assist in Guentzel’s first-period goal gave him 125 points, surpassing Sergei Fedorov (124) in eighth place on the NHL list. Crossby trailed Curry (127) in seventh place. … Craider played in his 82nd post-season game, tying Brian Leach to the eighth highest standard in franchise history. … Creeder’s goal gave him 42 career play-off points, tying Jean Ratale to 14th place in franchise history.

Lineup

Rangers D Ryan Lindgren (lower body injury) and F. Berkeley Gudro (lower body injury) were out. Lindgren was a game-time decision but didn’t play, and Gallant said Gudro was “week to week.” They were replaced by D Justin Brown and LW Dryden Hunt.

The Penguins were without RW Ricard Raquel, who left early in Game 1, and De Brian Dumulin. LW Drew O’Connor and D Mark Friedman are back in the lineup. LW Jason Zucker (lower body injury) took part in the pregame warmup but did not play.