Arthur French, Negro Ensemble Company Pioneer, Dies at 89

Arthur French, a prolific and acclaimed (although relatively unknown) actor who was a founding member of the Negro Ensemble Company, died July 24 in Manhattan. He was 89 years old.

His death, in a hospital, was announced by his son, playwright Arthur W. French III, in a post on Facebook.

Mr. French has more or less stumbled in his theatrical career. After abandoning his early preaching projects, he aspired to become a disc jockey, but when he showed up to the DJ school he hoped to attend, he found out that it had closed after the start. investigations into the corruption in the payola radio scandal of the late 1950s.

Fortunately, the drama studio, where Lee Strasberg and Stella Adler taught, was located in the same building, and Mr. French signed up for the classes. He was coached by actress Peggy Feury; it caught the attention of Maxwell Glanville’s American Negro Theater; and his career as a supporting actor was born.