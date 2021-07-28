‘Arthur’ Is Ending After 25 Years

These beautiful days in a neighborhood where aardvarks, rabbits and other animals go to school, learn about life and play come to an end.

“Arthur,” the beloved and educational children’s show, is coming to an end after 25 years, PBS confirmed on Wednesday. The show’s final season will air in winter 2022.

The show, based on a series of children’s books called “The Adventures of Arthur” by Marc Brown, ended production almost two years ago, according to one of the show’s writers, Kathy Waugh. In an episode airing this month of “Finding DW”, a podcast on the series, she said the team had disbanded.

“‘Arthur’ is no longer in production,” she told Jason Szwimer, the podcast’s host. “We organized our closing party two years ago.