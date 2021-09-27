arti singh sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill: Aarti Singh regrets being disconnected from sidharth shukla
‘This incident taught, the heart must listen’
Aarti further said, ‘I am sorry that I am not in touch with him. I thought of calling him on some occasion but I didn’t because I thought he was happy and I thought let him live his life. I was happy to see him happy and I wanted him to be happy but no one expected that to happen. This is unfortunate and devastating. My mind is with Shahnaz. This incident has taught me that the heart must listen.
Siddhartha’s death took everyone by surprise
Siddharth Shukla passed away earlier this month. The news surprised everyone because he was only 40 years old. All the celebrities in the Bollywood industry, including TV, had expressed their grief. Stars like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also remembered him.
