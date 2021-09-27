arti singh sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill: Aarti Singh regrets being disconnected from sidharth shukla

Aarti Singh has revealed that Siddharth and his alleged girlfriend Shahnaz Gill have not been in touch with Siddharth Shukla since the allegation. Aarti, Siddharth and Shahnaz were part of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and Siddharth won the show.

In a conversation with a news channel, Aarti said that she had not been in touch with Siddharth for two years. He had distanced himself from the alleged couple after the allegations. However, he now regrets it. Aarti says, ‘The last time we spoke was on 15th February 2019. We didn’t even talk. I was very impressed by what was said about my friendship with Siddharth. I was accused of coming between Siddharth and Shahnaz. Then I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. I am not the cause of stress in anyone’s life.



‘This incident taught, the heart must listen’

Aarti further said, ‘I am sorry that I am not in touch with him. I thought of calling him on some occasion but I didn’t because I thought he was happy and I thought let him live his life. I was happy to see him happy and I wanted him to be happy but no one expected that to happen. This is unfortunate and devastating. My mind is with Shahnaz. This incident has taught me that the heart must listen.

Siddhartha’s death took everyone by surprise

Siddharth Shukla passed away earlier this month. The news surprised everyone because he was only 40 years old. All the celebrities in the Bollywood industry, including TV, had expressed their grief. Stars like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also remembered him.