Artturi Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2



Regardless of recovering the sting of their second-round sequence, the Colorado Avalanche aren’t happy.

Arturi Lehkonen has scored twice, Darcy Kumper has stopped 29 pictures and Avalanche are 2-1 up within the seven-match sequence, beating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday evening.

Logan O’Connor, Nazem Qadri and Gabriel Landskog additionally scored because the Avalanche bounced again from a 4-1 defeat two nights earlier and improved to 3-0 down the street within the post-season.

“In fact it was reply from the final sport,” Lehkonen stated. “We nonetheless know we will clear some issues in our sport and we now have to transfer on.”

Ryan O’Reilly had one objective and one help, and Colton Paraiko additionally scored for the Blues, who misplaced to opener Jordan Binnington.

Binnington made three saves earlier than leaving the sport at 6:45 a.m. within the first interval after Qadri and Blues defender Caley Rosen clashed with their skates on the crease. No penalty was referred to as for the play.

“Have a look at Qadri’s fame,” stated Blues coach Craig Berbe. “That is all I’ve to say.”

The coach added that Binnington’s physique was being evaluated for decrease again accidents.

“I can actually see a free twist,” Qadri stated. “I used to be sitting behind him and simply making an attempt to stab him with my stick. I believe their defender pushed me into him and pushed me into him. If it weren’t for that, I do not assume I would hit him. In any respect.”

After the sport, Qadri stated in a televised interview {that a} blues participant threw a water bottle at him and believed it was Binington.

Villa Huso fell 19-3 within the playoffs and stopped 19 pictures out of 23 in reduction.

“I believe there was some pace swing,” O’Connor stated of the Blues’ goaltender change. “I believe even earlier than that we felt like our sport was arising somewhat bit extra. We averted it at first. They had been laborious for us to begin, actually shut to the defensive zone. Extra confidence with Pak. “

Recreation 4 St. Louis Monday evening.

Paraiko scored his second objective of the publish season in a slap shot from 3:55 to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

O’Connor bought his first to tie at 11:54, and Qadri adopted up the second of his post-season when he deflected Cal Makar’s slap to Huso simply after Pavel Buknevich had completed an intercepting penalty serve.

Lehconen scored his third objective of the playoffs to give Colorado a 3-1 lead with 2:45 left within the second half. Nathan McKinnon’s objective helped him rating within the subsequent seven video games of the season.

O’Reilly tapped a rebound from Nick Woman to pull St. Louis into one with 29 seconds left for his seventh objective of the publish season.

“I believe we had been anticipating somewhat extra for a play,” O’Reilly stated of the third time. “We misplaced a few of our construction and our numbers to keep the place we would have liked to create some crime. It wasn’t the perfect push by us.”

Landscog froze the sport when he scored his fifth within the post-season with 2:08 left when Hussein began skating from the ice for an additional attacker.

Lehkonen scored the second objective of the evening within the final minute to give Colorado a 5-2 lead.

GIRARD Wounded

Ivan Barbashev had to help snowman defender Samuel Girard from the ice after his head crashed into boards throughout a 1:40 examine within the first interval. After the sport, Bedner acknowledged that Girard had a damaged sternum and could be out for the remainder of the season.

“I assumed it was a authorized examine to be sincere with you,” Bedner stated. “It went via the aspect of his head, however he discovered a whole lot of our bodies there. He turned proper and went the awkward method. It was a heavy examine. Sadly.”

Putting

O’Reilly has at the least one level in seven video games in a row. He has seven targets and 4 assists throughout his streak

Bench boss

Because the coach of his forty eighth play-off sport in Berbe, the franchise took him to third place within the historical past of the crew, leaving him behind Hitchcock.

Corridor of Fame Energy

The video board of the Enterprise Heart confirmed the hockey halls of former Blues defender and famed Chris Pranger. Pronger, whose quantity 44 retired from the membership earlier this season, rearranged a scene from his jersey leisure ceremony, ingesting a beer to the delight of the gang.