Arun Govil denies hostility Arvind Trivedi: Ramayana actor Arun Govil about Ravana alias Arvind Trivedi

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the powerful role of Ravana in the famous Ramayana series on DD National, is no more with us. All the actors in the industry and even Prime Minister Modi have mourned his demise. Actor Arun Govil, who plays Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana’, and Sunil Lahiri, who plays Laxman, have also expressed grief over his demise.

Arun Govil has expressed grief over the demise of his co-star on Twitter. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Spiritually the cause of Ramavatar and worldly a very noble, religious, simple-minded person and my dear friend Arvind Trivedi who is lost by human society today. Of course they will go directly to the highest abode and they will have the companionship of Lord Rama.



Sunil Lahiri posted his photos and wrote, ‘It is very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai (Ravana in Ramayana) is no longer with us. May God give peace to their souls. I don’t have words, they were like the father we lost, who was my guide and benefactor.

It is said that these actors had a similar relationship in real life, which was seen in the characters opposite Rama and Ravana in the serial. However, even Arun Govil has lifted the veil from this truth. Arun Govil has said that because of his god incarnation on screen, people used to touch his feet even in real life. He also said that people liked his off-screen connection with Arvind Trivedi.



Speaking to media, Arun Govil said, “I was awakened by the news of the demise of my dear colleague Arvind Trivedi, who passed away last night. I chatted with him about 10 days ago, he was not feeling well. Although he had no major problems, he had problems with age. I am sad that I could not attend his funeral. I worked with him in Ambergaon for many years and he was a good friend of mine. He was also a great co-star and we spent a lot of time working together.

He also said that Rama and Ravana were two strong characters in the Ramayana with Sita, but they never had such animosity or rivalry. Arun Govil described him as a gentleman, a professional and a smart actor. Arun Govil said they never had any differences or disputes.