Arunita calls Pawandeep a short tempered look: Arunita Kanjilal calls Pawandeep Rajan a short tempered look. So what happened? Arunita said something like this in front of everyone.
Read: Pawandeep and Arunita do a wonderful dance on ‘Ghungru Tu Gaye’, the video is going viral
After this, Arunita continues to explain and Pawandeep becomes silent. Seeing his expression in the video, it is clear that he was offended by Arunita’s statement.
Another video of the same event is going viral, in which Arunita and Pawandeep are clicking photos together and posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Pawandeep says something to Arunita and as soon as she leaves, Arunita says something and Pawandeep comes back and stands up. Fans love this sour-sweet gesture of Pawandeep and Arunita.
We will tell you that Pawandeep Rajan was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, while Arunita was the first runner up. So Saily Kamble became the second runner-up. In addition, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Toro were the top-6 finalists.
#Arunita #calls #Pawandeep #short #tempered #Arunita #Kanjilal #calls #Pawandeep #Rajan #short #tempered #happened #Arunita #front
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.