Arunita calls Pawandeep a short tempered look: Arunita Kanjilal calls Pawandeep Rajan a short tempered look. So what happened? Arunita said something like this in front of everyone.

‘Indian Idol 12’ is over, but its scattering is still raging on the fans. Fans loved the chemistry and bondage of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal from the show. There was also a lot of news about the link-up of the two. But Pawandeep and Arunita are calling each other good friends. But during a recent event, something happened that made everyone look different from Pawandeep and Arunita.

Arunita called Pawandeep ‘short tempered’, after which Pawandeep got angry. In fact, it happened during the teaser launch of a music series, which will also feature Shanmukhapriya along with Pawandeep and Arunita. At the launch, when all three were asked who was the least temperamental of them, Arunita pointed to Pawandeep and said, ‘Pawandeep is a little less temperamental.’ On hearing this, Pawandeep said to Ushte, ‘How do you know?’



Read: Pawandeep and Arunita do a wonderful dance on ‘Ghungru Tu Gaye’, the video is going viral



After this, Arunita continues to explain and Pawandeep becomes silent. Seeing his expression in the video, it is clear that he was offended by Arunita’s statement.

Another video of the same event is going viral, in which Arunita and Pawandeep are clicking photos together and posing for the camera. Meanwhile, Pawandeep says something to Arunita and as soon as she leaves, Arunita says something and Pawandeep comes back and stands up. Fans love this sour-sweet gesture of Pawandeep and Arunita.



We will tell you that Pawandeep Rajan was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, while Arunita was the first runner up. So Saily Kamble became the second runner-up. In addition, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Toro were the top-6 finalists.

