Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan’s relationship: Arunita Kanjilal talks about rumors of alleged romance with Pawandeep Rajan

Apart from the singing of the contestants in ‘Indian Idol 12’, one of the most headline-grabbing stories is the alleged love affair between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The two are good friends and have always called each other friends, but from fans to celebrity judges, Pawandeep and Arunita have been slammed for their alleged love affair. Fans renamed Pawandeep and Arunita as ‘Arudeep’.

While Pavandeep Rajan has spoken several times about the news of his alleged affair and relationship with Arunita Kanjilal, now Arunita has broken the silence for the first time. He has revealed his relationship with Pavandeep.



Arunita said this on her bond with Pawandeep

In a conversation with IANS, Arunita said that she and Pawan are good friends. She said, ‘Yes, we are very good friends and will always be. I thank you all for giving us both so much love and appreciation. We have come a long way together and will continue to support each other in the future.



Pawandeep said this about his relationship with Arunita

Speaking to The Indian Express recently, Pawandeep Rajan said of his relationship with Arunita, “Honestly, we have all had a great time together and we can’t be apart. I think this happens to everyone, especially when your friendship is viewed differently or understood differently. I think in time people will realize that we (Pawandeep and Arunita) had nothing. Right now we are all very young and should focus on careers. All these things can wait. Our friendship should last until old age. ‘

Arunita wants to open a music school

Arunita Kanjilal has been singing since the age of 8 and took her initial music training at home. Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, while Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up. Now it is Arunita’s dream to open a music school. She said she would definitely open a music school for children in India.



Arunita wants to be a playback singer

Arunita now wants to focus entirely on her singing career. His dream is to become a playback singer. Arunita considers herself lucky to have had the opportunity to work opposite AR Rahman in ‘Indian Idol 12’. He got a music contract from Bappi Lahiri and entered Dharma Productions.



He plans to build a house in the same building

Now Arunita is thinking of settling in Mumbai. In a recent interview, his friend and one of the finalists of ‘Indian Idol 12’, Mohammad Danish, said that he, Arunita, Pavandeep and others were considering taking up residence in or near the same building.

