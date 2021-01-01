Arunita Kanjilal in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Arunita Kanjilal Krishna’s photo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 went viral – Arunita Kanjilal will appear in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’? This picture went viral

Arunita Kanjilal, who won the hearts of the people with her singing in ‘Indian Idol 12’, will soon make a big splash. She will be seen in a music series with ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan, while she is also rumored to be seen in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.

In fact, a picture of Arunita Kanlilal going viral on social media, in which she is seen with ‘KBC 13’ ghost Amitabh Bachchan. Arunita’s father is also with him. This picture has been shared by Arunita’s brother Anish on Instagram. They wrote together, ‘One of the precious moments.’



Fans are very excited after seeing this picture. One fan commented, ‘Wow on KBC’s set. I am so excited for this episode. Another fan wrote, ‘Wow, more on KBC’s set.’

Read: Arunita said something like this in front of everyone, angry Pawandeep Rajan said – How do you know?



We will tell you that Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner up of ‘Indian Idol 12’. I liked his chemistry and bond with Pawandeep Rajan in the show. Arunita and Pawandeep consider each other good friends, yet there is news of their link-up. Recently, a dance video of him went viral, in which Pawandeep and Arunita were seen dancing on ‘Rata Lambia’.



Read: Arunita spoke on the news of her connection with Pawandeep Rajan, Dil Ki Baat

Will these contestants also appear?

At the same time, according to the report of ‘Aaj Tak’, besides Arunita Kanjilal in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, top-6 contestants in ‘Indian Idol 12’ Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Taro and Sayali are also being discussed. Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya are also seen. It has not been officially confirmed yet. A few weeks ago, this top-6 contestant also appeared in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’.

