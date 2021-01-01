Arunita reveals what Pawandeep is for her: Arunita Kanjilal reveals what Pawandeep Rajan means to her and shares a special bond- How ‘special’ is Pawandeep Rajan for Arunita Kanjilal? The singer’s answer broke my heart

Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, who appeared in ‘Indian Idol 12’, have reacted many times to the news of their friendship and link-up, but there are fans that personal life I want to see them together. No matter how much people call this friendship, Arunita and Pawandeep consider each other good friends.

Pawandeep and Arunita will soon be seen in a song (Pawandeep Arunita new song), the teaser of which was just launched. Shanmukhapriya will also be with him in this song. During the teaser launch, RJ Siddharth Kannan asked funny questions from Arunita and Pawandeep on their fight over their friendship.



‘How much difference does Pawandeep make as a friend?

When Siddharth Kannan asked Arunita how meaningful Pawandeep is to her as a friend and a career, Arunita said, ‘When we do music together, I am always curious to know it all. How it happens, how it happens. He (Pawandeep Rajan) comes to play many instruments. He also plays the tabla on the harmonium desk. So seeing and knowing all this made us friends.



What is special about Arunita-Pawandeep friendship?

On the other hand, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked what is it that makes his and Arunita’s friendship special, Pawandeep said, ‘Our friendship is the friendship of music. I learn a lot from him. She is an amazing singer. Once we were doing a jamming session and saw that she was singing amazingly. He’s a smart artist.

Who is the least temperamental?

Meanwhile, Siddharth Kannan asked a funny question to Arunita, Pawandeep and Shanmukhapriya, to which Pawandeep got a little angry. When asked who is the least temperamental of the three, Arunita named Pawandeep. Hearing his name, Pawandeep immediately said to Arunita, ‘How do you know? I’m never angry with you ‘

We will tell you that ‘Indian Idol 12’ was won by Pawandeep Rajan, while Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up of the show. The show is over and Pawandeep-Arunita are busy with the next project.

