Arusa said on friendship with Amarinder, I am lucky to have found a friend like him, our IQ level is the same

Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam says she is lucky to have a friend like Captain Amarinder Singh. He said that he gets along with the former CM more because his IQ level is the same. Arusa is currently in Islamabad. In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, he said that he does not intend to come to India. His heart has been hurt by the politics that is happening in Punjab.

Arusa said that when she first met the captain in 2006, she was 50+ while Amarinder would have been 60+. In this sense, if you give it the name of love affair by giving it a romantic angle, then it is completely wrong. She has been spending time with the family of the Captain, except for Maharani Preneet Kaur. In response to a question, she said that she used to meet Preneet Kaur when she used to stay at Moti Bagh Mahal in Patiala, but later this process stopped. However, he said that Preneet is a good host.

He said that his relationship with the Captain has been very beautiful. He loves Captain’s Gardening and Cooking. They also like a lot of my things. One of these things is writing. During all these years, they remained like very good friends. Whenever she came to India, she met the Captain and his family. Arusa said that she felt bad to see that Amarinder was thrown out like a fly by the Congress by the Congress. This attitude was totally wrong. But they have awakened the sleeping lion. Not only did he wake up, but his tail has also been hurt. Whatever be the result, the captain is not going to sit still. He will continue to avenge his humiliation.

Lashing out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said that this person does not even have the decency to speak. Amarinder is of his father’s or grandfather’s age. Still, seeing the kind of words he uses for them, it does not seem that it is going to last long in politics. Arusa said that she had met Sidhu once. On the allegations of his wife, the Pakistani journalist said that what was his position, which he would have interfered in the work of the government. He said that Mohtarma Navjot Kaur has the blood of 60 innocent people in her hands. Keep in mind that during Navjot Kaur’s program, 60 people were killed after being cut off from the train. Then the Dussehra festival was going on in Amritsar. However, the magistrate has given him a clean chit in this case.

Arusa also took a dig at Mustafa, who was a police officer along with Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He said that Mustafa feels that because of him, Dinkar Gupta got the DGP’s chair. But they have no role in this. He says that he has got many blessings from Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana. He used to call her as his sister. Regarding Randhawa, he said that he looks decent but his words are stinging. She has met Randhawa only once or twice.

Arusa says that he has been in Pakistan since November last year. His daughter-in-law had a child. Since then she has not come to India. He expressed displeasure over the fact that people are saying that the government kept Arusa for four and a half years. His question was what would he say about the remaining 10 years. The Captain was not the CM then. He said that he was given visa by both the UPA and NDA governments. The officers took this decision after due investigation. So is there any collusion between ISI and RAW? Today Captain Sahib said that visas have started getting again. He invited me to come to India. It was only after that that I decided to bring out my story. Now he has no intention of returning to India or Punjab again.