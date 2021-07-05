Arvind Akela Kallu’s song ‘Lela Nenua – Aa-aa’ went viral, the song got 5 million views in 24 hours | Arvind Akela Kallu’s song ‘Lela Nenua’ goes viral, gets 5 million views in 24 hours

New Delhi: Bhojpuri music industry is moving towards herbal songs these days. Then after Pawan Singh’s song ‘Pudina’, Arvind Akela Kallu, who is now considered to be the heartbeat of young hearts, is seen on the road selling Nenua. His song ‘Lela Nenua – Aa-aa’ became viral only after its release.

Told the pain of lockdown

Arvind Akela Kallu says about this song that after the lockdown, the farmers are not getting the proper price for their crop. Vegetable growers are worried. Especially Nenua farmers are forced to sell at throwaway prices. Watch this song…

Received 5 million views

This song has got 5 million views so far. This song has been released from the YouTube channel of World Wide Record Bhojpuri and it is sung by Arvind Akela Kallu. In this, Khushboo Tiwari KT has supported her. This song has got 5,738,555 views so far and it is also becoming increasingly viral.

Kallu said thank you

Kallu is very much in awe of the love received for this song. They say this song is the best. While doing this, we did not think that this song would become so viral in such a short time. I am very happy with the love and blessings I am getting from my audience. You push this song even further, so that this song crosses the 10 million mark as soon as possible. He said that the song ‘Lela Nenua – Aa-aa’ is a song related to ordinary life beyond obscenity. That’s why everyone is liking this song very much.

Neelam Giri and Priyanka Revdi also

Let us tell you that Neelam Giri and Priyanka Revdi have been seen with Arvind Akela Kallu in ‘Lela Nenua – Aa-Aa’. Lyrics is by Yadav Raj. The music is by ADR Anand.

