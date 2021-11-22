Arvind Kejriwal in Haridwar Says If AAP forms govt in Uttarakhan begin Tirth Yatra Yojana Like Delhi

In Uttarakhand, the Aam Aadmi Party is playing electoral bets on every possibility of breaching the political fort of BJP. Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while talking to auto taxi drivers in Haridwar on Sunday, tried to reach out to the vote bank of all sections. He announced that if the government is formed in the state, then Hindus will be given free travel to Ayodhya, Muslims to Ajmer and Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib. He said that the first train from Delhi will run from December 3 for the Ayodhya pilgrimage. If our government is formed in Uttarakhand, then we will start the pilgrimage scheme here too. Similarly, plans will be made to take Ajmer Sharif for Muslim brothers and Kartarpur for Sikh brothers.

In Haridwar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the BJP and the Congress, saying that what the BJP and Congress gave apart from corruption in the last 20-22 years. Congress says BJP sting is with them, BJP says Congress sting is with them. If the stings of both are with each other, then the one who has the government should punish them.

During a conversation with the auto-taxi drivers in Haridwar, Arvind Kejriwal said that our government was formed in Delhi, 70% of it contributed by the auto walas. An auto wala used to give money from the police to the government. We changed the system regarding autos. Some auto people of Delhi have my number, will be the first Chief Minister in the history of India whose number is with the auto people and they can send a message saying that I am facing this problem. You get my work done.

Arvind Kejriwal said that in the 2020 elections, I had said in Delhi not to vote for me if I had not worked. No one dared to say this before the election, today I ask you to give a chance, then you will stop voting for other parties.

Arvind Kejriwal is busy preparing to strengthen his party’s roots in Uttarakhand these days, before the elections, he is telling the people of Uttarakhand the merits of his Delhi model. Aam Aadmi Party is fiercely running its campaign against BJP. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how much the people of Devbhoomi trust their party.