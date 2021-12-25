Arvind kejriwal makes big promises for lawyers, users on social media react Punjab: Kejriwal asks all lawyers to join AAP

Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting organized at the Town Hall after meeting lawyers in Amritsar. Kejriwal said, “I have come here not to do politics, but to build a relationship with you.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal met lawyers in Amritsar on Saturday. He made many big promises like getting chambers for lawyers and high court benches. After the promises made by Arvind Kejriwal to the lawyers, people on social media reminded him of Delhi.

A user named Murarilal Pathak (@PathakMurarilal) gave his response and said, “Tell me what you did for lawyers in Delhi.” Another user (@NirmalM29591003) said, “They can only fool the public. Have to do some work, just campaign day and night. Such Punjab is not coming with AAP.”

Apart from this, a user named Shivam Saxena (@saxenashivang18) wrote, “Will do all this for free, someone tell me from where will I get the money for this.” A user named (@RamKink08325863) wrote, “Why don’t you do the same work for Delhi sir?”

Ye sab kuch free me denge koi ye to Bata do uske liye ye paise kahan se layenge…… — Shivang Saxena (@saxenashivang18) December 25, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal, who is trying to strengthen the political ground for the assembly elections, is often seen on a tour of Punjab. During this, he has made many announcements. After meeting the lawyers on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “I want to request 80-85 thousand lawyers of Punjab that all should join the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Tell me what you did for the lawyers in Delhi — Murarilal pathak (@PathakMurarilal) December 25, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting organized at the Town Hall after meeting lawyers in Amritsar. Kejriwal said, “I have come here not to do politics, but to build a relationship with you.” Arvind Kejriwal promised that he will get lawyers’ chambers built. Along with this, he also promised medical and life insurance for lawyers, giving them stipend and building a High Court Bench.

Arvind Kejriwal said that for the second time in Delhi, it was only because of the lawyers that he could win. Then BJP had made Kiran Bedi its chief ministerial candidate. When Kiran Bedi was declared the CM candidate, all the lawyers got together and promised to support the Aam Aadmi Party.