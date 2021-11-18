Arvind Kejriwal met with Great Khali Before Punjab Polls 2022 Social Media Memes Over Photo people said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana aka ‘The Great Khali’ on Thursday. Before the Punjab elections, the political meaning of this meeting of Khali is being extracted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana aka ‘The Great Khali’ on Thursday. Before the Punjab elections, the political meaning of this meeting of Khali is being extracted. During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Khali not only appreciated the initiatives taken by the Kejriwal government but also showed his willingness to support the government’s efforts in future. When Arvind Kejriwal tweeted the photo regarding this meeting, there was a flood of memes.

Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi, “Today I met a wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ who made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water, school and hospital in Delhi.”

Seeing Khali on social media, there is a line of memes, something similar was seen on the picture that surfaced with Arvind Kejriwal. A user named Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) wrote with the picture that once sitting on top of Sir Ji, take out all the advertisements inside him. A user named Professor (@Professor_07I) wrote in a sarcastic tone that in this meeting, Kejriwal told Khali, “Blow away all the pollution in Delhi.” Here Pranjal Sharma (@pransh2812) writes, Now soon Delhi will be pollution free because Kejriwal has given the contract to remove pollution by blowing Khali.

Apart from this, a user named Manoj Chaudhary (@ManojSahu699) took Team India under wraps with this photo. He wrote on Khali’s photo that Indian players’ performance in IPL and Arvind Kejriwal’s picture wrote on Indian players’ performance in ICC tournaments.

Talking to the Chief Minister, Khali said that he is impressed by the development in Delhi and is ready to extend all possible support to the Kejriwal government for the betterment of the society. .