Arvind Kejriwal on AAP Soft Hindutva BJP Ask Is it sin to read Hanuman Chalisa Slams BJP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Arvind has come under the scanner for his soft Hindutva agenda. When the Chief Minister of Delhi was asked questions related to this, in response to this, he himself asked the question whether singing Hanuman Chalisa is a sin? Is it a sin to go to Ayodhya to see Lord Ramachandra? According to Kejriwal, when I do this, these other party people abuse me. Arvind Kejriwal also explained the definition of Hindutva in response to a question at the Times Now Navbharat Summit.

According to the Delhi CM, whatever is happening in the name of Hindutva at this time is not Hindutva at all. He said that Lord Shri Ram is the adoration of every Hindu, according to me, every word spoken by Ramchandra, his speech, his words is Hindutva to me. He said that the life, inspiration and conduct of Lord Ram is the real Hindutva. According to Kejriwal, I want to connect 130 crore people of the country. I want to connect human to human.

Arvind Kejriwal said that some people abuse and threaten people on social media, cause riots, this is not Hindutva. Without taking the name of Virat Kohli, Kejriwal said that he is a respected cricketer, he has an 8-month-old daughter, if he has said something that he does not like, then he is threatening to rape that 8-month-old flower doll, who is Hindutva. Not there.

Taking forward his point, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party also raised the issue of Dalits in it. He said that Dalits are subjected to atrocities, they are beaten up, which is not Hindutva. After this, he gave the example of Shabri’s story of false plum and said that those whom we consider to be our God, they eat false plums and people insult Dalits in the name of Hindutva and torture them.

Let us inform that Arvind Kejriwal had reached Ayodhya during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh last. Even on the occasion of Diwali, he was seen performing religious rituals, after which his old statements are being remembered, the questions raised on the politics of religion were also being reminded.