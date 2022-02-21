Entertainment

Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Kumar Vishwas's reason of being a Khalistani supporter up election – 'Don't talk like a jalebi'

Arvind Kejriwal, furious over the allegations of Kumar Vishwas, said that stop CBI, RAW, agency, ED FIDI.

Recently, Kumar Vishwas, who was one of the founding members of Aam Aadmi Party, made serious allegations against AAP’s convener Arvind Kejriwal. Just before the Punjab elections, Kumar Vishwas has created a stir in the political corridors by making many claims on AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal including supporting Khalistanis. On this, now Arvind Kejriwal has taken a jibe at Kumar Vishwas.

Arvind Kejriwal attacked Kumar Vishwas: Addressing a meeting organized in Lucknow for the campaigning for the UP Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal said that Modi ji got the CBI raided at my house, got the CBI raided in my office, got the Income Tax raid done, got the Delhi Police raided. I asked did you get anything? So he said nothing was found. Now they are saying that there is a poet living in Ghaziabad who was saying that Kejriwal is a terrorist.

Kejriwal took a jibe at Kumar Vishwas: Kejriwal said that it had come in that poet’s dream that seven years ago I was telling that poet that I will make India into two pieces and I will become the Prime Minister of one piece. I said I am talking about splitting India and your ED didn’t know, CBI didn’t know, RAW didn’t know, if income tax doesn’t know then shut down CBI, shut down RAW, Shut down agency, shut down ED feedy.. Only that poet will tell what came in his dream.

People’s reactions: People are now giving their reaction on this statement of CM Kejriwal on social media. A user named Vijay Bahadur Singh wrote that everyone has spoken sirji but has not yet spoken on the challenge given by Kumar Vishwas to speak against Khalistanis. It clearly means that Sirji’s hand is with the Khalistanis.

A user named Mukesh Sharma wrote that if the poet is saying wrong, then give proof sir, if the same poet used to read poetry in your pride, then you used to feel very dear. What went wrong today should be investigated. A user named Karan Pal wrote that Kumar Vishwas ji’s condition has become like that side heroine of a Hindi film, who takes some notes from the villain and accuses the hero of robbing him of respect.

A user named Mohammad Zaki wrote that hey brother, just tell in simple words that he is lying. Don’t spin things like a jalebi. A user named Sameer Hoda wrote that hey Kejriwal sahib, stop the speech, accept the challenge of that poet and do a live debate on any channel of the country. Tell me dare


