Arvind Kejriwal Urge PM Modi To Extend Free Ration Scheme Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Said Please Spend From Your Pocket

CM Kejriwal requested PM Modi to extend the free ration scheme for six months. Now filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taunted him.

The Food Secretary announced on November 5 that he had not received any proposal since November 30 to take forward the process of distribution of free ration by the Center under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. On this announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, requesting PM Modi to extend the scheme for six months and said that inflation has become very high. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a jibe at his tweet.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to PM Modi and wrote, “Inflation has become too much. Even the common man is finding it difficult to get bread for two times. Many have become unemployed due to Corona. Prime Minister, this scheme of giving free ration to the poor should be extended for another six months.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further wrote in the tweet, “Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for six months.” Filmmaker Ashok Pandit did not shy away from taking a jibe at his tweet. He wrote, “Hey brother, when you can spend crores of rupees for your publicity, then distribute ration from your pocket for free for a few days.”

Hey brother, when you can spend crores of rupees for your publicity, then distribute the ration from your pocket for a few days for free! https://t.co/kISSWsH8vi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 6, 2021

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of filmmaker Ashok Pandit. Replying to the filmmaker, a user named Rajesh Sharma wrote, “Pandit ji, you should also tell this to our Prime Minister, he too keeps spending crores of rupees on his publicity every day.”

Replying to filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named only Solanki wrote, “Modi ji is closing the scheme after November, but yes the publicity will continue.” At the same time, a user wrote tauntingly, “Delhi government is extending the free ration scheme for six months. But where is this plan, which you are extending for six months.

After the temple was built, now all the leaders of the country are saying that “Ram is everyone’s”. But tell me from now on whether Krishna belongs to everyone or not?@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @ArvindKejriwal @yadavakhilesh @MamataOfficial — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 6, 2021

Apart from this, filmmaker Ashok Pandit had made another tweet, in which he tagged Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, “After the construction of the temple, all the leaders of the country are saying that ‘Ram is everyone’. ‘ Let’s assume. But tell me from now on whether Krishna belongs to everyone or not.