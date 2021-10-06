Arvind Trivedi says forgive Deepika in Sita Haran: Deepika Chikhalia reveals that Arvind Trivedi kept apologizing to her during the Sita Haran scene in Ramayana.

Actress Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita Maiya in ‘Ramayana’, is mourning the demise of actor Arvind Trivedi. Arvind Trivedi had played the role of Ravana in ‘Ramayana’. Deepika and Arvind Trivedi had shot several scenes together, among which the scene of ‘Sita Haran’ was much talked about.

Arvind Trivedi died of a heart attack on Tuesday night. His nephew Kaustubh told our colleague Itimes that he had been ill for the past few days and that his body parts had stopped working after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. Arvind Trivedi was cremated on the morning of October 6.



‘Sita Maiya’ meaning Deepika Chikhalia, who came for his funeral, shared memories related to Arvind Trivedi. He also told the story of the Sita Haran scene when Arvind Trivedi repeatedly apologized to him during the shooting.

‘He would pull me over and then ask – do you think so?’

Deepika Chikhalia said, ‘He was pulling me during the scene of Sita’s abduction. My hair was also pulling in this case. He felt very bad while doing the scene and it was not a trivial matter as an actor. He was Gujarati and kept asking me – do you think so? I tell him I’m fine, don’t worry. But according to the demands of the scene, he wanted to pull me towards him so that the scene would look real. So during that time he got stuck in two traps. One was trying not to hurt me and the other was trying to give his best.

The media and everyone else had apologized

Deepika Chikhalia further said, ‘I still remember that after the scene of Sita’s abduction, she apologized to the media and others. He was very religious and he felt very bad about that scene. He was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. He was a really good man. ‘

Deepika Chikhalia regrets it

Deepika Chikhalia regrets not being able to meet Arvind Trivedi. He said he spoke to Arvind Trivedi on the phone during the lockdown. Not much happened because he could not speak. Deepika said she had spoken to Arvind Trivedi on the phone about Ramayana.