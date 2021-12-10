Arya 2 actress sushmita sen molested by 15 year old actress shocking revelation. 15-year-old boy did a bad act with Arya 2 actress Sushmita Sen, actress revealed

15 year old boy misbehaved with me – Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen further said that if I make a spectacle of this thing, then life will be spoiled. 15 year old boy misbehaved with me. The boy felt that the crowd was more. So I won’t know. But he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from behind me. I was shocked to see that she is only 15 years old now. I grabbed the boy’s neck and took him with me.

Sushmita Sen taught such a lesson

Sushmita Sen also told that I did not take any action against her. I understand that the child does not know that such an act is a crime. There is no entertainment of any kind. Sushmita Sen told that the boy said that this will never happen again. I have seen your face. This should never happen.

sushmita sen surgery

Significantly, Sushmita Sen has recently told that she has undergone surgery. I was preparing myself to do well and for 15 to 20 years of life. Sushmita Sen said that she will talk about it when the time comes. At present, Arya 2 has been released. Sushmita Sen’s work has been praised a lot in the review of Arya 2.